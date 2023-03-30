‘Hype Hair Magazine’ owner and Ari Fletcher share expertise on beauty business

On March 29, 2023, Hype Hair Magazine hosted a cover release party for Ari Fletcher at CRU Lounge in Alpharetta, Ga. Lia Jones, the owner of Hype Hair Magazine, and Fletcher walked the red carpet together.

After purchasing the company just a couple of years ago, Jones shared with rolling out more about the cover shoot and how to remain consistent in the beauty business. Fletcher opened up more about her beauty brand and also shared the details on her hairstyle.

Lia Jones

What was it like working with Ari on the cover shoot and how did you bring everything together?

You know what? So honestly, our team was so excited about shooting with Ari. They had been asking us to reach out. I’ve owned a magazine for two and a half years and [she’s] been at the top of our list for two and a half years. So, when she was able with her schedule to do it, it was a big deal for my team. So, I’m just excited. All of this was like something we manifested two and a half years ago. So, it’s a big deal to us.

Can you tell us the history of Hype Hair Magazine?

Hype Hair Magazine has been around for 32 years. I bought the magazine two and a half years ago. So I’m the owner, but I’m also the creative director, I’m the publisher, I’m everything Hype Hair. We have a team here in Atlanta and a small team in Los Angeles.

What is your advice to people trying to build a beauty brand?

You have to be able to shift and you have to be able to move. So, we were a print magazine, and we still are a magazine. But we had to switch to digital because the way people consume media is totally different now; especially in the pandemic. So, Hype Hair Magazine, we have a long history and honestly, we are the only magazine in beauty for Black women that has sustained through the pandemic and through all of the changes in how media is consumed. So, it’s a big deal for us. So, having people like Ari on the cover makes us more relevant. Honestly, people like her keep us relevant. So, that’s why we are still here.

Ari Fletcher

What makes your brand Remedy by Ari stand out from other beauty companies?

With Remedy by Ari, it’s like my own personal makeup fix to make every woman feel beautiful and enhance their beauty because I just like women looking beautiful.

Can you give us the details on the hairstyle you are rocking today?

So, Dionte did my hair. Of course, we got to take some Hype Hair pictures with this one too. Bone straight hair is actually one of my least favorite styles because I feel like I don’t feel as confident. So I was like, I need to go in today with bone-straight hair, feel beautiful, rock it, and have that moment with Hype Hair because you can look beautiful with every style. So, this was a little milestone for me; having my bone-straight Hype Hair moment.