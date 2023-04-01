How Rich Amiri is putting on for the Boston hip-hop scene

Rich Amiri represents the new sound of hip-hop. The Boston hip-hop artist has taken similar paths to artists like Lil Tecca have taken. On stage he carries the confidence of knowing his music is of great quality.

After a recent show in Atlanta, Amiri spoke to rolling out about his career and tips for aspiring artists.

You just released Evolution. How is that going so far?

It’s going crazy. The numbers have been stupid. I really only have received positive feedback, so I’m glad people felt good.

What was it like to sign to Internet Money Records, and how will it grow your career?

It’s fire. I don’t know where [it could take me], but it’s fire, though.

You’re pretty tall. What was your background before you got into music?

I played baseball. I wasn’t too exceptionally good at like one sport because n—- had more training than me. But I didn’t hit my growth spurt until I didn’t care about sports anymore. So it was d— near pointless. I had already given up the hoop dreams.

What’s the hip-hop scene like in Boston?

There really isn’t one. I remember n—- was like clowning me on Twitter because of s— like this.

There’s Millyz, BIA, Joyner Lucas, Token.

That ain’t Boston, bro! That’s Massachusetts! N—- be claiming all of Massachusetts as Boston, bro. That’s Massachusetts … I think I’ve seen some of those people’s music you named, but I don’t know. I’m not really tapped in with them.

So, when I say there’s not a crazy Boston scene. There’s not really like a culture there of hip-hop is what I mean when I say there’s not a Boston scene.

What was it like coming down to perform in Atlanta where PluggnB started?

Man, I love Atlanta. I love always being here. Now that you’re bringing up this where PluggnB started, that is pretty cool, but I never really thought about it like that. Atlanta has birthed a lot of s—, so it’s not just even thinking about PluggnB.

Who were some of your influences?

Lil Keed, God rest his soul. Youngboy, Gunna, Thug. As far as influences go, I’d say them, but I listened to a lot of artists.

What advice do you have for aspiring artists?

Talent won’t make up for a lack of hard work and consistency. I feel like if you’re consistent and you work hard enough, talent becomes less of a need.