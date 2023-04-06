Isiah Thomas challenges Michael Jordan to help Black community (video)

Isiah Thomas is, once again, challenging Michael Jordan to step up. At the end of his latest appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast, Thomas stated he wanted to see Jordan come on the show next.

“Put him in this seat,” Thomas said. “Tell him to come sit here and answer these questions.”

Show co-host Stephen Jackson then clarified his request.

“Here’s the thing,” Jackson said. “Whoever the person is, you have to help get them on the show.”

After everyone laughed, Thomas continued his explanation.

“We in this brotherhood,” Thomas said. “Our job and our responsibility is to come here and help you. That is our responsibility. Classified as Black in the United States of America, our job is to come and help each other.

“Now, that being said, he needs to come sit here.”

The man brings up a fair point 🤷‍♂️🤣 Part 2 with @isiahthomas just dropped on the @shobasketball YouTube. Tap in 💨 pic.twitter.com/npErrbxeO5 — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) April 4, 2023

The public tension between Thomas and Jordan has been well documented, most recently in The Last Dance when Thomas said he felt he was qualified to be on Team USA’s Olympic “Dream Team” in 1992, but didn’t make the cut because Jordan didn’t like him. A year ago, Oakley appeared on “All The Smoke” and said the real reason that Thomas doesn’t like Jordan is that the star played in Thomas’ hometown.

“Mike does not want to be your friend,” Oakley said. “I’m telling you for the fifth time, he does not want to be your friend. Stay on ESPN, keep talking on TNT about Mike- now, you’re trying to say everyone’s better than Mike. It’s OK, you’re not better than Mike.

“He came to your city and took your city. That’s why you’re really mad. He took over Chicago. I know.”