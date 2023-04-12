New app aims to help Black mothers through postpartum

A recent partnership between Morehouse School of Medicine and Georgia Technical Institute to provide improved health care access and health outcomes for Black mothers. The institutions are working on the development of new mobile app called Preventing Maternal Mortality using mobile technology (PM3). The PM3 app is now in the clinical trial phase, and results are expected to be released in the next few months.

PM3 offers state-of-the-art technologies for supporting new mothers and their well-being. There will be features like interventions that connect with women soon after discharge from a medical facility that can assist in individualizing and increasing support in the early postpartum period. The app will also include a feature that sends an alert when blood pressure rises or drops, and a mood meter to track emotional highs and lows on a daily basis.

“We wanted people to have a tool to communicate with their providers. Women and mothers have power, and we need the right resources and tools to activate that power,” Dr. Hernandez, director of the Center for Maternal Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine, explained in a recent interview.

Mothers who participate in the trial phase of the app are given a blood pressure cuff, a Fitbit, a scale, and other tools for self-check-ins and monitoring. The goal is not to replace a doctor’s visit but to identify red flags when most women are busy caring for their babies, and life-threatening conditions could be missed, Hernandez explained in her interview. Doctors say the most crucial time for mothers is right after giving birth.

Expectant mothers can sign up to be notified when the app will available. There is also an opportunity for those who qualify to participate in the PM3 study to help ensure the app caters to all of the mother’s needs.