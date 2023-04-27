White rapper punched hard for spitting the N-word during battle (video)

The video you are about to see is a cautionary tale for White rappers who are considering adding the n-word to their rhyming repertoire – and then spitting that lightning rod of a term in front of an all-Black audience.

The White rapper in question, William Wolf, got the molars and incisors in his mouth rattled by a vicious punch when he let the audience know that he was about to let the n-word tumble off his tongue.

Wolf was addressing his opponent, Avenue C, at the “Kill or Be Killed Vol. 1” rap battle event. Full of confidence, Wolf told the audience about what he can and cannot say:

“I ain’t like these other battle rappers, they talk too much, saying I can’t use the n-word in this battle …”

It is precisely at this point that Avenue C was probably gearing himself up in his mind to introduce his hands to Wolf. Because as soon as Wolf let the “my n—-” fly into the atmosphere, Avenue C connected his fist with Wolf’s mouth.

White Battle Rapper gets punched in the face after calling his opponent the n-word. pic.twitter.com/N2uVla4nwQ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 24, 2023

From there, the two combatants had to be separated as a person in Wolf’s crew stepped up to exchange hblows with Avenue C.

William Wolf, meanwhile, seemed embarrassed by the violent admonishment from Avenue C for using the racial epithet.

A lesson learned the hard way.