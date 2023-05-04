Georgia-Pacific senior director Beverly Ferguson is changing lives every day

Beverly Ferguson is the senior director of community affairs for Georgia-Pacific. Her responsibilities include being a good steward of the charitable contributions portfolio that she manages on behalf of the corporation. Ferguson works to change the quality of life in communities through the identification of and partnership with mutually beneficial nonprofit organizations in Atlanta and across Georgia-Pacific’s footprint.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

My superpowers are the spirit of excellence, resilience, discernment, spiritual warfare, and unmovable faith.

What skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

For maximum effectiveness and impact, all great leaders share similar traits which include but are not limited to, character, motivation, a servant’s heart and mindset, and vision. While determination, resilience, tenacity, and character are not unique, these qualities help me as an African American female when the odds are often stacked against us. Like the boy David who defeated the giant Goliath with only what he already had in his hand, I think my fearlessness and courage to face proverbial giants sets me apart.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Take advantage of the vast opportunities to travel and experience the world upon graduating from college. The jobs and careers will be here when you return. Heed the wise counsel of elders even more and begin to learn African American history at a young age, even if it must be self-taught. Reject self-doubt and focus on those inner “knowings” with confidence and assurance that it is God who plants the seeds within to birth nations.

If you could thank any Black woman for her contributions to history and society, who would it be and why?

Dr. Dorothy Irene Height, former president of the National Council of Negro Women, is one of my favorite sheroes. She stood courageously and firmly against inequality for women, particularly African Americans, and she was indeed fearless in doing so. Her advocacy for justice in the areas of illiteracy and unemployment has benefitted countless women today. Fortunately, I had the opportunity to thank her in person during a National Council for Negro Women’s event in D.C. before she transitioned from this life to her eternal home.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

I think my service to others throughout my entire career through exemplary customer service has been my greatest achievement. Teaching business acumen and the value of integrity and kindness to my three adult children and six grandchildren is my proudest achievement.