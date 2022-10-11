What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals

There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state.

Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects, is set to launch later in 2022 and will serve the Atlanta community through various efforts. Recently, rolling out had the opportunity to ask what exactly makes her a Sister with Superpowers.

What exactly is your job?

At this point in my career, my job is to foster relationships with clients, establish best practices and review reports to streamline our closing cycle.

What is your Superpower?

My superpower is I am relentless. Once I’ve made up my mind on what I’d like for myself, I zero in on that goal and do not consider the alternatives. That trait has given me the confidence to map out plans and execute them without hesitation.

What is your reason or your ‘why’ for doing the work you do?

My [reason] for doing what I’ve done has evolved. My why in the beginning was to build a successful law firm. After hiring my first employee seven years ago, my why has shifted to creating an opportunity for people to have a successful real estate law career. I did not shy away from people without experience, I did not shy away from a certain age range or race. I give people opportunities and encourage growth. That is my proudest achievement.

What is the significance of giving other young Black women opportunities?

It’s important to reach back and help younger women of color because they need to be reminded we are human, too. Success does not change our normal life experiences. We hurt and we cry just like them. The more they can find something to connect to, the more they will believe they can achieve what others have and more.

What would you tell your younger self?

I would tell my younger self to dream bigger, it will only get better.