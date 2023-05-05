In March 2023, Tyler Perry and Byron Allen expressed interest in the purchase of BET after it went up for sale. A few weeks later, Diddy’s name came up as a potential buyer, and now another group is reportedly trying to buy the company.

On May 5, news surfaced that 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenya Barris are interested in buying the network, and are making a major push to get a deal done.

Fifty and Barris were seen at the Paramount offices this week in New York for a meeting to possibly buy the network. Money won’t be a problem for the trio, and they’ll have the help of an investment company called CVC when they make the offer.

The three may be closer to a deal than some think after a source said to TMZ, “It’s not a done deal, but they’re deep in it.”

The rap mogul has had a lot of success on STARZ with his “Power” series and recently signed a multiyear deal with FOX.