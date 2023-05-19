Legendary running back Jim Brown dies at 87

Jim Brown, known as one of the greatest NFL running backs of all-time, died at the age of 87. Brown’s wife, Monique, posted the news on her Instagram on May 19.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” the post said. “He passed peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken…”

Brown spent most of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns who drafted him in 1957. He played nine seasons for the Browns and led the league in rushing in eight of those years. He was a Pro Bowler every year he played and led the Browns to the NFL Championship game three times, winning the championship in 1964.

He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in seven seasons and ran for at least 100 yards in 58 of his 118 regular season games. He was a three-time NFL MVP as well, a feat that no other non qb has ever matched.

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️ Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It's impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim's incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he…

The running back retired at age 30, wanting to focus on his movie career and social issues.

Brown was a strong civil rights advocate, and in 1988 he created the Amer-I-Can program, which was made to turn gang members into productive members of society. He advocated for more athletes to be involved in the Black community.