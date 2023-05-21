Revolt opens up a studio location in Atlanta highlighting popular hosts

On May 18, Revolt hosted a private tour of their new studio location, Black Women’s Renaissance, in the ritzy Buckhead community just adjacent to Atlanta. The event was hosted by the co-hosts of “Black Girl Stuff,” Brii Renee, Tori Brixx, Britt Hall, and correspondent Kennedy Rue. Writer-producer, Cynthia Harris and the president of Revolt Studios, Monique Chenault were also honored during the evening.

The night also introduced Revolt’s “Black News Weekly” featuring Akilah Ffriend who will share on topics such as money, business, and finance. In addition to Revolt’s latest segment called “Stopping Traffic with Demetria Obilor,” each host and correspondent is expected to bring their talents and expertise to the platform.

Brii Renee is best known for her bubbly and relatable personality, Tori Brixx has a direct yet playful demeanor, Britt Hall is serious and about her business, Kennedy Rue has a sweet and inviting presence, Akilah Ffriend is known for her authenticity, and Demetria Obilor is best known for her bold personality.

Although the exclusive evening was open only to the media and entertainment executives, each attendee was offered the option to sample Sean “Diddy” Combs’s latest flavor of Ciroc vodka, called Honey Lemon.

The cocktail media mixer even involved Tori Brixx in the DJ booth with her boyfriend Rich the Kid by her side.

Overall, the event gave attendees got a glimpse of what is to come, and another opportunity to celebrate Black women everywhere.