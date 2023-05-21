Sexyy Red shares how her music helps women feel confident, ‘I’m for the girls’

Sexyy Red is a rising star from St. Louis, Mo. who has worked with artists such as Summer Walker, NLE Choppa, and Sukihana. Her most popular song “Poundtown” went viral as the lyrics in the song described the color of her lady parts.

As the latest internet sensation, she prides herself on being authentic and encourages others to do the same.

Red shared how her music helps women feel confident.

What do you feel like makes people gravitate toward your music?

I think they gravitate toward me because they know I’m just being myself. I’m not trying to fit in or be like anybody. If I say some off-the-wall s— that nobody likes, some people are going to be like I f— with her because she’s being herself, and some are going to be like why the f— she said that? They f— with me for being me because I don’t give a f—. I don’t care, I don’t.

How does your music empower women?

My music gives ladies confidence. They always tell me that. I got a song called “Sexyy.” Sexy with two y’s by me. Go look it up, it makes you feel confident or whatever. But I feel like all of my music does because I talk s— and I’m for the girls. I’m all for the girls. My music is kind of like f— these n—– type s—. That’s probably why they f— with me too, because I’m all for the girls. I’m team us, for real.

Was there a certain moment from your childhood that inspired you to do what you do today?

No, but I always think about how when I was younger, my teachers used to always say I was creative. I was the best in the class in whatever I did. Like if we were drawing or painting, I was going to have the best artwork or painting. One thing I remember is I wrote a poem and everybody had to write a poem. We had to describe a candy that we wanted to create or something and my poem was descriptive. I was a little kid. I just remember being short and little. She came to our classroom and said, “Who wrote this?” I’m thinking I’m in trouble. She was like, “You wrote this? Did your parents help you?” They didn’t believe me, and this was back in the day. This was when they were still kind of racist back then. I went to White schools when I was in elementary school. They were so racist, I remember every little conversation they had about me. They were shocked that I was that smart. I was stronger than everybody. I swear to God like in the gym, I was the fastest runner and I was holding on to the monkey bars the longest. Do you know how the gym teachers used to see who was the strongest? I would just watch them drop, and I would be like this is nothing. They used to be so weak and it used to be so funny. I’ve always been it, period.