Israeli injured in Huwara car-ramming attack

By JNS Reporter

An Israeli man was lightly injured on Sunday evening in a car-ramming attack in the Palestinian-controlled village of Huwara, located near Nablus in Samaria.





The Israel Defense Forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist, who fled the scene in his vehicle. The victim was evacuated in stable condition to Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. https://twitter.com/idfonline/status/1660322796306591749

The IDF recently upgraded the road infrastructure in Huwara to increase security for Israelis driving on Route 60, the highway that runs through the town.

View of the Yitzhar Junction in the northern West Bank town of Huwara, March 5, 2023. (Photo via Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel)

It comes after a series of Palestinian terrorist attacks taking advantage of the congestion that slows down vehicles entering the area, including the murder of brothers Hallel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19—Israelis shot by a Palestinian terrorist as they sat in traffic on Feb. 26.

Dual Israeli-U.S. citizen David Stern, 41, narrowly survived a shooting on March 19 while he was driving through Huwara with his wife on their way to Jerusalem.

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the village on March 25. A few days later, dozens of Arabs stoned cars traveling through Huwara bearing Israeli license plates.

In response, the number of lanes on Route 60 at Einabus Square in Huwara was doubled, from two to four. The IDF also removed a traffic circle at Yitzhar Junction that had been built as a traffic safety measure.

Both projects are aimed at increasing speeds through the terror-stronghold village until the completion of a bypass road. Also, numerous IDF personnel have been deployed to the area and 13 new defensive positions were built to discourage attacks and to reduce response times in the event they take place.

The IDF’s Samaria Brigade has also bolstered security inspections, including the deployment of additional checkpoint barriers.

Produced in association with Jewish News Syndicate