Taylor Swift Performs Another Rain Concert This Time At Gillette Stadium

By Allison Finch

Taylor Swift knows all too well what it’s like to perform in the rain. But an epic downpour on Saturday night, that didn’t let up for the hours-long performance didn’t stop Swift and her thousands of fans from enjoying the second night of the Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.





Fearlessly, thousands of Swift fans, who are nicknamed “Swifties,” packed into Gillette Stadium and geared up for the show in clear ponchos. Judging from the photos and videos shared across social media Saturday night, the less-than-ideal weather didn’t damper any spirits.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. TAS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT/ACCUWEATHER

“This is the rainest rain show that ever rain showed, ever, ever, ever,” Swift said as the crowd cheered on. “No one ever expects that you’re going to basically perform like in a shower. It’s really very exciting.”

As for the pop star, Swift seemed unbothered about the wet weather. She officially declared the show a “rain show” and continued to dance the night away.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. TAS RIGHTS MANAGEMENT/ACCUWEATHER

This isn’t Swift’s first performance in the pouring rain at Gillette Stadium. Nearly 12 years ago, Swift performed there in the rain during her Speak Now tour. Just a couple of weeks ago, thunderstorms delayed one of Swift’s shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium for hours, but after the threat of lightning had passed, she took to the stage and performed in heavy rain.

According to the National Weather Service office in Boston, 2.8 inches of rain fell in Foxobourgh during the storm on Saturday.

On Sunday morning, Swift took to social media to share her appreciation that the crowd shook off the bad weather the night before and enjoyed the show.

“I just want to thank that iconic crowd!!!” Swift wrote in a post. “Love you so much you have no idea.”

This isn’t the first show that where rain had fallen during a Taylor Swift. In Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium, Swift performed until 1:00 am that allowed her to perform her song “Rain” that was from her latest album, “Midnight.”

Swift is one of few artists to perform in the rain as others have included Prince, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, Adele, David Bowie, Phil Collins, and Paul McCartney.

Swift’s The Eras Tour started at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She is expected to tour around the United States until August 9 where her final show will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

This has been one of her best acts yet since The 1989 Tour.

Produced in association with AccuWeather