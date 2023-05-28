Parting hair made easier thanks to this TikTok filter made by Konnie Kay

On May 23, a young woman who goes by the name of Konnie Kay or @Krysanthum on social media created a game-changing filter on TikTok for those who struggle with parting their hair. Not only is she a TikTok creator and hair enthusiast, but according to Afrotech, she’s a Black woman mechanical engineer.

The first video she shared featured a tutorial on how to create the perfect middle part. Kay first showed a brief video clip of an uneven part which transitioned to a video clip of her using the hair filter on her brother.

“Do you struggle with your middle part? Well, me too obviously. So, I made a filter and I was like let me try this out on my brother, and it worked, but there were some problems with it. You see it right here it’s bouncing around everywhere. So, back to the drawing board. I open up my iPad and I’m trying to figure out what’s the best way to know that your line is straight. So, I came up with this line thingy. If you turn your head too much to either way you’re going to see green. You don’t want to see green at all, you just want to see pink,” Kay said.

Without sharing too much about her educational background, she mentioned that she also created some graphics to help people know how to use the filter as well. Kay encouraged people to keep their heads straight and follow the line to create what she calls “the middlest part ever.”

Since her post, she has generated about 1.3 million views in total, but, she did not stop there.

In response to the high-traffic video, she decided to also create a braid parting filter to save people time. This particular video featured triangle parts and once again her brother was the hair model.

The TikTok content creator was shocked by the response to these hair filters she was only experimenting with, and now the Black consumers are encouraging her to get a patent for her inventions. Although, her bio says, “no niche, just vibes,” it appears that she has found a solution to an age-old issue in the Black community.

She later confirmed her profession as a mechanical engineer in the comments, and now TikTok users are anticipating what she will inbvent next.