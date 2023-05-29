Diddy goes viral for looking stressed while Yung Miami shopped (videos)

The rapper was given stacks by her boyfriend Diddy, which she gleefully showed on her IG post
Diddy goes viral for looking stressed while Yung Miami shopped (videos)
Sean “Diddy” Combs (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Yung Miami was intent on enjoying the fruits of her successful collaborative single with boyfriend Diddy called “Act Bad.”

The flamboyant Miami-based emcee tore off into a mall and scooped up all kinds of wares from iconic designers that had Diddy looking worn out.


Diddy’s expression of exhaustion and exasperation during Miami’s shopping spree went viral after both lovers posted the video collage for their 20 million and seven million Instagram followers, respectively

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)


“He wanna sponsor my act bad/Double R, black bag, Tom Ford, black tags/Walkin’ out Chanel with a black bag/Yeah, it’s givin’ body bag, listen up, scallywags,” Yung Miami raps in her verse. 

In a Twitter post, Diddy proclaims the track “the song of the Summer!!!” The song also features Fabolous.

“ ‘Act Bad’ just means being free, enjoying yourself, letting go, not giving a f—,” Diddy told fans from a golf cart on Instagram in one of several teaser posts he shared.

Later that day, the two were seen courtside together at Game 6 of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics playoffs.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles