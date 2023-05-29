Diddy goes viral for looking stressed while Yung Miami shopped (videos)

Yung Miami was intent on enjoying the fruits of her successful collaborative single with boyfriend Diddy called “Act Bad.”

The flamboyant Miami-based emcee tore off into a mall and scooped up all kinds of wares from iconic designers that had Diddy looking worn out.

Diddy’s expression of exhaustion and exasperation during Miami’s shopping spree went viral after both lovers posted the video collage for their 20 million and seven million Instagram followers, respectively

“He wanna sponsor my act bad/Double R, black bag, Tom Ford, black tags/Walkin’ out Chanel with a black bag/Yeah, it’s givin’ body bag, listen up, scallywags,” Yung Miami raps in her verse.

In a Twitter post, Diddy proclaims the track “the song of the Summer!!!” The song also features Fabolous.

“ ‘Act Bad’ just means being free, enjoying yourself, letting go, not giving a f—,” Diddy told fans from a golf cart on Instagram in one of several teaser posts he shared.

Later that day, the two were seen courtside together at Game 6 of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics playoffs.