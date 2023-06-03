Real estate guru McKenzie Ryan gives 3 tips for making your 1st sale

McKenzie Ryan is a New York City real estate agent at Douglas Elliman with an extensive background in New York City and Los Angeles. Her vast knowledge of structures, architecture style, layouts, floor plans, and pricing history, allows her to strategically navigate the market for her buyers and determine a property’s value to benefit her clients. Her real estate skills have now landed her a high profile role on “Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

Tell us your role on “Kendra Sells Hollywood.”

My role on the show is as a bada– New York City power broker who has all of this success in my home city under my feet running block by block, and I go out to LA and Beverly Hills to expand my empire. … It’s about this New York City gal arriving in a palm tree land where everyone is a little soft and fake. But you get this tough, gritty, and elegant New Yorker arriving there, ready to run s—.

Throughout the season, you get to see these incredible parallels of this cast of characters that are so entirely different. I’m going through a lot of the same struggles of making [it] as real estate brokers and it’s a fascinating journey that I’m on. I’m top three percent nationwide and the top one percent among agents of color nationwide. In New York, I’m in the top five. It’s been a fascinating adventure of taking my New York grit and street skills and going out to Beverly Hills.

What can recommend to people who have been in the business for six months to a year, and have yet to make their first sale?

First, you have to hang in there, because it’s going to take some real time to see any tangible results. It’s going to take a lot of anxiety and pressure and ups and downs before you’re able to close anything because you’re dealing with people and you’re dealing with a product known as real estate and in between those things, there’s a million steps that have to happen to hand someone the keys. Just be patient and be persistent.

You also have to be firing on all fronts. We live and work in a world where you have digital advertising, you have social advertising, you have print and in-person advertising. Believe it or not, you have to be firing on all four cylinders, to make sure that you’re in front of as many people as possible. While a lot of this has to do with the quality of service that you have or that you can offer a buyer or seller, it also has to do with being in front of enough buyers and sellers for them to work with you. It’s a very tough business but if you remain patient and persistent, you’ll get there.