‘Fix My Flip’ host Page Turner gives backstory of becoming an HGTV star

Page Turner’s energy is infectious.

Her vibrant, ebullient spirit challenges you to match it. The confidence she exudes as a boss woman comes from her vast experience over the past two decades in real estate, and all of it can be seen on her HGTV show “Fix My Flip.”

Recently, Turner spoke with rolling out about the show and her journey as a sister with superpowers.

What are your superpowers?

Resilience, persistence, strength, knowledge, the pursuit of all that fun stuff? I have a couple of superpowers, a cape that I wear as a coat of many colors, we’ll call it.

What is the power of Black women in general?

The power of everything. Everything that the word power encompasses. That’s what Black women carry. That’s who we are from the inside out. Like it’s innate.

What is the premise of “Fix My Flip?”

The show is amazing. It’s like nothing you’ve seen in the world of reality flipping shows. So what I’m doing is coming in with my own money. I’m helping flippers, whether novice or with some experience, [I’m helping] with their failing flips.

So what does that mean?

That means that they’ve dug a hole, and they don’t know how to get out of this hole. They’ve done it for many reasons, which we can go into, but I’m coming in with my own money, my knowledge, my experience, which sometimes is worth more than money, because that’s what knowledge is, right? And I’m helping them turn their failing flip into a profit from getting them to the finish line and helping them make this money.

How did HGTV and reality TV come into play in your career?

This is my second series on HGTV, such a blessing … only about five years ago, I saw an email because I’m part of a Black realtor association, The National Association of Real Estate Brokers, and I saw this email come to us as an association that said, “Hey, HGTV is looking for minority couples with their formula.” The [premise of the show was the] husband was a contractor, the wife was a designer for a new series and it could be anywhere in the country.

Again, I was still in Nashville, [Tennessee], and I didn’t know any Black couples who are married with this formula.

[In the] middle of the night, I wake up and say to myself, “That’s not what they’re looking for. I’m going to rewrite what they’re looking for …”

So anyway, that turned into a series [with my ex-boyfriend] … I pitched the show to HGTV, they green-lit it two months later. And now here I am creator, executive producer and host of “Fix My Flip” and back on HGTV.