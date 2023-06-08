Wildfire smoke shrouds NYC and Northeast, turning skies orange

By Safia Azizi

New York was covered in a dense, smoky haze as hundreds of wildfires burned in northern Quebec, leading to air quality warnings in Canada and the U.S.





Videos show the Manhattan skyline obscured by smoke, with the George Washington Bridge and Keuka Lake, shrouded in orange smog.

Thousands of people were evacuated as more than 150 fires raged in the Canadian province of Quebec, lowering air quality in the U.S., officials said.

People are given N-95 masks at Grand Central Terminal during the morning rush hour on June 8, 2023, in New York City, as smoke from wildfires in Canada continue to affect the city, forcing the closure of schools June 8 and 9. Smoke from Canadian wildfires have shrouded the US East Coast in a record-breaking smog, forcing cities to issue air pollution warnings and thousands of Canadians to evacuate their homes. PHOTO BY TIMOTHY A.CLARY/GETTY IMAGES

Dozens of fires remained active in neighboring Ontario and other provinces, as high temperatures and dry conditions have contributed to an intense start to the wildfire season across Canada.

According to the latest report from the Quebec Government, 151 fires are currently active.

Environment Canada on Monday issued several air quality and smog warnings across Quebec and southeastern Ontario, urging residents in some areas to wear respirators.

In the U.S., air quality warnings were issued in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and New York.

Produced in association with SWNS Talker

Edited by Saba Fatima and Newsdesk Manager