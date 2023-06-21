André 3000 has an album on the way, according to Killer Mike. While doing press for his latest album, MICHAEL, the Atlanta rapper confirmed on “Sway in the Morning” that 3000’s project is on the horizon.

“Yeah,” Mike said. “I think we fly out in a couple of weeks to go listen to it.”

“André 3000 has an album coming,” Sway said.

Killer Mike says André 3000 is working on a new album 👀 pic.twitter.com/5B7Yem7R1T — rap favorites+ (@rapfavs) June 21, 2023

André 3000 is widely considered one of the greatest rappers ever, but he’s never released a solo rap album. The closest solo recordings fans have is 2003’s The Love Below, an album over two hours split from solo efforts from both members of Outkast. Speakerboxxx was Big Boi’s half of the album. The Love Below featured the mega-hit “Hey Ya,” “Prototype,” “Roses” and “Happy Valentines Day.” The legendary rapper has most recently been featured on Mike’s “Scientists & Engineers” alongside Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

In the fall of 2022, André 3000 released a t-shirt in collaboration with Supreme. In May, the Atlanta Braves hosted Outkast Night. The Braves said 43,216 fans attended the game, the third most of any game at Truist Park. While Big Boi threw out the first pitch, André 3000 did not attend the game, as he was in Japan during that week.