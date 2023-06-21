Porn star Moriah Mills reveals alleged texts from Pop Smoke

Moriah Mills most certainly has overturned the veritable apple cart in the NBA while on her one-woman revenge tour, inciting chaos for the league, for the New Orleans Pelicans, and most certainly for rising superstar Zion Williamson.

The infamous porn star was rudely yanked off Twitter for informing the public that she would willingly break the law and reveal the sex tapes she filmed with Williamson. And now, she has reportedly unveiled the text messages she shared with the late rap star Pop Smoke.

According to No Jumper, Mills posted alleged text exchanges about an intended rendezvous in a select city.

If anything, the Moriah Mills saga proves that she is undeterred in her efforts to extend her 15 minutes of relevance. The saga trudges forward with the following screenshots of her text exchange, but does not provide any specifics except the insinuation that Pop Smoke was interested in some Williamson-type hookup at their mutual convenience.

Some on social media are busy speculating about who the scorned adult entertainer intends to try to expose and embarrass next.

Former Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett and others say this is a case of a thirsty clout-chaser whose appetite cannot be satiated. They have implored social media bosses to shutter Mills’ campaign of kiss-and-tell permanently.