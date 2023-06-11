Porn star Moriah Mills is now begging for Zion Williamson’s help (video)

Porn star Moriah Mills shattered the euphoric moment in Zion Williamson’s life when she exposed their sexual relationship right after the NBA star and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced their gender reveal party.

Now, Mills is pleading for Williamson to put a muzzle on the folks who are allegedly threatening her life after she disclosed their supposed private sex life on social media.

The scorned adult entertainer has already been mercilessly trolled online after she went on a prolonged tirade about Williamson’s plans to move on from her. This included dozens of Twitter posts that exposes large money transactions Williamson made to Mills as well as multiple conversations between the two.

She admits that she is crushed at being discarded, not to mention the fact she will no longer be fed the $100K-a-month allowance he was allegedly gifting her.

Imaging being on the phone with African artist to get a custom painting made because you told me you loved African artist and art. To going on Twitter five minutes later to see your man trending for gender reveal and kissing the person how they kiss you my heart was broken and… — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 10, 2023

Thanks for the gifts you gave me last week @Zionwilliamson not sure why you wanted to make me upset again it’s all good. You have have responsibilities now !!! You would be mad too if you 107k monthly allowance may have to be cut because of a trap baby !! And no I’m not posting… pic.twitter.com/vpCKqMQCrq — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 10, 2023

Moreover, Mills claims her menstrual cycle is late and that she may also be pregnant with Williamson’s child.

It’s passed 7 weeks now @Zionwilliamson get a dna test now !!!!! Unless you lying to me again be a man and get a lawyer so she can get the dna test now she will try to drag it for 9months to get more money !!! You have enough money to get the early test !!!!! pic.twitter.com/MbgWgJTy7J — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 11, 2023

Among her litany of Twitter posts, Mills now claims that folks are threatening to lay hands on her.

Mills’ plea for Williamson to step in follows an Instagram post that, according to Complex, was delivered to Mills by a person who wrote on Instagram under the name @nikkijzo:

The threat allegedly comes from someone related to Williamsons’ pregnant girlfriend.

Williamson has yet to address the alleged threats nor the specter of Mills possibly being pregnant at the same as his girlfriend is expecting a baby.

As Williamson wallows in abject international humiliation, his personal debacle has spawned innumerable jokes and memes on Twitter, television shows and radio outlets.