Porn star Moriah Mills is now begging for Zion Williamson’s help (video)

Mills said she is scared for her life because of alleged threats coming from his camp
Porn star Moriah Mills is now begging for Zion Williamson's help (video)
Zion Williamson (Image source: YouTube/The Breakfast Club)

Porn star Moriah Mills shattered the euphoric moment in Zion Williamson’s life when she exposed their sexual relationship right after the NBA star and his girlfriend Ahkeema announced their gender reveal party.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🌹Rose 🌹 (@ahh_concreterose)


Now, Mills is pleading for Williamson to put a muzzle on the folks who are allegedly threatening her life after she disclosed their supposed private sex life on social media.

The scorned adult entertainer has already been mercilessly trolled online after she went on a prolonged tirade about Williamson’s plans to move on from her. This included dozens of Twitter posts that exposes large money transactions Williamson made to Mills as well as multiple conversations between the two.


She admits that she is crushed at being discarded, not to mention the fact she will no longer be fed the $100K-a-month allowance he was allegedly gifting her.

Moreover, Mills claims her menstrual cycle is late and that she may also be pregnant with Williamson’s child.

Among her litany of Twitter posts, Mills now claims that folks are threatening to lay hands on her.

Porn star Moriah Mills is now begging for Zion Williamson's help (video)

Mills’ plea for Williamson to step in follows an Instagram post that, according to Complex, was delivered to Mills by a person who wrote on Instagram under the name @nikkijzo: 

Porn star Moriah Mills is now begging for Zion Williamson's help (video)

Porn star Moriah Mills is now begging for Zion Williamson's help (video)

The threat allegedly comes from someone related to Williamsons’ pregnant girlfriend.

Williamson has yet to address the alleged threats nor the specter of Mills possibly being pregnant at the same as his girlfriend is expecting a baby.

As Williamson wallows in abject international humiliation, his personal debacle has spawned innumerable jokes and memes on Twitter, television shows and radio outlets.

What's new

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles