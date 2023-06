Morehouse grad and former attorney-turned-entrepreneur Jason Panda created the first Black-owned sex protection brand with B Condoms. Panda is partnering with Gilead Sciences Inc. to host Unity Day, a multifaceted interactive event to facilitate HIV/AIDS testing on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 2 p.m., at 2672 Godby Rd. College, Park, Georgia, 30349.