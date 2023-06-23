The Gathering Spot L.A. co-founder details the power of networking

Success Money understands the power of networking, and she wants you to as well. On June 22, one of The Gathering Spot L.A.’s co-founders hosted a media party to kick off the 2023 BET Awards weekend.

After the event, she spoke to rolling out about why Black professionals should network with one another.

What events are happening here tonight?

We have two events going on here in the building at The Gathering Spot.

I actually produce Brands Meet the World, my company’s Success VIP events, the press party. We had a lot of press out. We have plenty of sponsors giving away nice gifts and products that people want to showcase. We had two artists that did some performances. Everybody came out to connect, network and have some drinks. Thank you to all our sponsors.

Then downstairs, we have our listening party. It’s more of an intimate environment with an artist talking about her music.

Why should a Black professional buy a membership at The Gathering Spot?

The environment. It really matters where you’re at, your network really equals your net worth. I get so many wonderful connections and business partners just at breakfast, so The Gathering Spot helps you get a lot done. Whether you’re a home-preneur, you sit at home, come on out and network, get some work done and collaborate with some people.

Where can people support The Gathering Spot here in L.A., or stay informed about upcoming events?

You can follow me @Iamsuccessmoney, or you can go to #SuccessVIPEvents, or @lagathers. You can check out all the stuff and hit me up if you want to become a member or be my guest. Come have breakfast with us and check the place out.