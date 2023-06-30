Rabbi Aryeh Spero, Champion Of Judeo-Christian Heritage, Dies At 72

By JNS Reporter

Rabbi Aryeh Spero, the author of Push Back: The Battle to Save America’s Judeo-Christian Heritage and Why Israel Matters to You, died on June 26 following a significant illness.





“Born in Cleveland, Spero, who eventually moved to Allentown, Pa., was the founder and president of Quality Kosher Supervision; a founding advisory board member of CASEPAC; and a spokesperson for the Conference of Jewish Affairs,” said JNS.

Known for his conservative political advocacy, Spero was the first rabbi to endorse Ronald Reagan for president in 1979. He continued contributing to the movement through numerous op-eds, published in such venues as The Wall Street Journal, National Review, Real Clear Politics, The Jerusalem Post, The Jewish Voice, The New York Sun, and The New York Daily News. He also hosted a radio show and then a podcast.

US President Ronald with Reagan (L) talking with Senator John C. Stennis (R) at dinner in Stennis’ honor in 1988. Aryeh Spero was known for his conservative political advocacy and was the first rabbi to endorse Ronald Reagan for president in 1979. DIRCK HALSTEAD/GETTY IMAGES.

Bill Donohue, president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, wrote after Spero’s passing that he regarded him as “one of the most brilliant and brave men I have ever known” as well as a “good friend of Catholics.”

“Ever the activist, in 2019 Aryeh led a sit-in at Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office,” said Donohue.

Spero served as president of Caucus for America, which focused on preserving American civilization. The rabbi made frequent TV appearances, appearing regularly on Fox News and Fox Business. His podcasts of “The Rabbi Spero Show” appeared on IHeart and Apple.

He is survived by his wife, Beth Gilinsky Spero, and three sons: Benjamin (Jenna) Spero, Alexander Spero, and Samuel Spero.

Produced in association with Jewish News Syndicate

Edited by Judy J. Rotich and Newsdesk Manager