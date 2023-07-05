Many men liked this song, but 50 Cent didn’t

50 Cent has a list of hit songs in his catalog, especially from his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Even though the fans may like the songs, that doesn’t mean the artist does, and that’s the case with 50 Cent.

In an upcoming episode of the “Drink Champs,” podcast G-Unit member Tony Yayo shared that 50 Cent was originally not a fan of his own song “Many Men.”

“50 [Cent] didn’t even like ‘Many Men,’ ” Yayo said. The clip cut short as Yayo began talking about other topics, but a full explanation should come out when the episode is released.

The three-time platinum song was co-produced by Eminem and has been used as a sample in several songs such as Pop Smoke’s “Got It on Me” and 21 Savage’s song titled “Many Men.”

Yayo also discussed why G-Unit had issues and what may have let up to them breaking up.

“When you look at the success of G-Unit, when the n—- that got more money than everybody is working harder than everybody, then something is wrong,” Yayo said.