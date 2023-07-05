Ice-T snaps on fans criticizing wife Coco’s risqué 4th of July bikini (photo)

Ice-T had time on Independence Day to gather the trolls who took off after his wife for prominently positioning her posterior on Instagram.

The unabashed exhibitionist Coco Morrow relishes the attention she gets from posting risqué images of herself for her three million IG followers. But she got some pushback when she laced on a barely-there, red-white-and-blue thong and accentuated the photo with a couple of American flags.

But when some fans lashed out at Coco for the photo, her husband and heavy metal rapper Ice-T came swooping down, like out of the pivotal scene in New Jack City where his character pummels Nino Brown, in order to halt the hate on his hot wife.

“If you have a problem with Coco… why do you still follow her??? Weirdo s—,” he wrote.

Another so-called fan inquired about Coco’s parental responsibilities. “You are a mother … how do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??”

The “Law & Order: SVU” actor came back with a sharp barb in defense of his wife: “Go do some sits up b—-. Lol.”

A third person admonished Coco to cover up her voluptuous figure lest she’s in the confines of her home.

“I can’t believe your husband is okay with you showing half of your munch and one day your kid too,” they wrote. “You beautiful, you can be classy n sexy, it’s time to leave that in your room with your husband.”

Ice-T retorted: “Simply unfollow.”