Vanessa Williams shines in ‘Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion’ (video)

Vanessa E. Williams loves immersing herself in Christmas-themed movies that enable her to recreate some of the magic she experienced as a child growing up in the Bronx, New York.

However, before Williams’ character can sift through the presents, she has to first peel back the layers of her searing sibling rivalry with her supercharged sister Mo Christmas, played by Wendy Raquel Robinson, in the Lifetime movie “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion.”

The Emmy-nominated and award-winning Williams plays the appropriately-named Eve Christmas, an upwardly mobile and financially secure mother who lords over her picturesque province with unquestioned sovereignty. Eve wants to hold the family holiday reunion at her home. Problems arise because sister Mo Christmas’ personality matches Eve’s in both attitude and biting one-liners. And Mo intends to hold the soiree at her own house instead.

Interwoven into the sizzling theme and multicultural cast of “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion” is the antagonist, Amy, played by Michelle Argyrus. Amy is luckily (or unluckily) hired by the rising singer and niece Tiffanie Christmas, played by Asia’h Epperson, to plan and execute the family reunion. Amy must accomplish this feat while navigating the hilarious hazards presented by the pointed personalities of Tiffanie’s aunts, Eve and Mo. Add to the mix is the fact that Amy has to juggle these ambitious tasks while reconciling her growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin, played by Alonzo B. Slater.

