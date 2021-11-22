Erica Sutherlin makes her directorial debut in Kirk Franklin’s ‘A Gospel Christmas’ on Lifetime

Writer and film director Erica Sutherlin made her directorial debut in Lifetime’s holiday film, Kirk Franklin’s “A Gospel Christmas.” The film stars Kirk Franklin, Demetria McKinney and Chaz Lamar Shepherd and will premiere Saturday, December 4, 8p/7c on Lifetime.

The film is a love story about a young assistant pastor Olivia (McKinney), who joins a new church and is faced with the challenge of getting the choir ready for the annual Winter Jamboree, one month before Christmas. Banding together with her new congregation, Olivia discovers a new home for herself, and even finds a little Christmas romance along the way.

Star Studio talked more with Sutherlin about her debut as a director, her journey into writing and filmmaking and also the one thing that made her realize she was actually living out her dreams. Watch the interview in its entirety to learn more.