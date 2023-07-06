Britney Spears files police report against Victor Wembanyama’s security team

Pop icon Britney Spears has filed charges against the security team protecting new NBA sensation Victor Wembanyama after allegedly being assaulted in Las Vegas.

The “Toxic” singer was seeking to get a photograph with the French-born basketball phenom who is arguably the most hyped player entering the league since LeBron James in 2003.

Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, and friends entered the Catch restaurant inside the ultra-upscale Aria casino on the Vegas Strip on Wednesday night, July 5, 2023. Spears was already being swarmed by a legion of fans as she and her crew were going to the restaurant to eat, which may have contributed to the ensuing chaos.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Spears is a fan of the player nicknamed “Wemby,” so she walked over and tapped the 7-foot-5 player on the shoulder to get a selfie with him. That’s when she was allegedly instantly backhanded by the head of security for the San Antonio Spurs, the team that drafted him. The force of the blow reportedly caused her to fall to the ground and knock off her glasses.

The security person who delivered the hit is now identified as Damian Smith, the Director of Team Security for the Spurs, according to the police report. Smith later went over to Spears’ table to apologize to the internationally-renowned singer. It is also said that Smith did not know who Spears was at first.

The report states that Smith told Spears: “You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.” And Spears reportedly accepted his mea culpa.

Later on, Spears’ security team spent time with Wembanyama’s security team before filing a report for alleged battery with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The Spurs have yet to comment on the matter.