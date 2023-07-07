What happens to you when you stop having sex?

The body undergoes changes when you stop having sex

Whether you are on a self-imposed sabbatical from sexual relations, or you are going through a dry spell, there are several ramifications when you stop having intercourse.

According to BlackDoctor.org, there are several changes the body undergoes when someone takes a hiatus from bedroom acrobatics. 


  1. The libido changes: For people who stopped having sex, the body eventually adjusts itself to not engaging in physical intimacy. There is also a tendency for those who are abstaining from sex to feel “more sluggish with less vitality and hunger for sex.”
  2. Mood changes: Enjoyable sex releases endorphins and happy hormones and makes you feel better about life and yourself that you may no longer experience without it. Also, BlackDoctor.org explains that “skin-to-skin caressing and touching” can release of the feel-good hormone oxytocin.
  3. Your dream changes: BlackDoctor.org reports that “women who aren’t having sex regularly will find that their body will remind them what they’re missing in their sleep.” This includes regular sex and also masturbation.
  4. The heart changes: Since sex is a form of exercise, it is obviously beneficial — both mentally and physically — to engage in routine sexual intercourse with your partner. It also strengthens the heart while decreasing your chances of getting a heart attack. BlackDoctor.org recommends that folks who have taken a break from having sex — whether by choice or not — should hit the gym regularly. Aerobic activity will not only improve your health, it will also reverse the feelings of not having sex and help regulate your mood.
