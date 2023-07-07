What happens to you when you stop having sex?

Whether you are on a self-imposed sabbatical from sexual relations, or you are going through a dry spell, there are several ramifications when you stop having intercourse.
According to BlackDoctor.org, there are several changes the body undergoes when someone takes a hiatus from bedroom acrobatics.
- The libido changes: For people who stopped having sex, the body eventually adjusts itself to not engaging in physical intimacy. There is also a tendency for those who are abstaining from sex to feel “more sluggish with less vitality and hunger for sex.”
- Mood changes: Enjoyable sex releases endorphins and happy hormones and makes you feel better about life and yourself that you may no longer experience without it. Also, BlackDoctor.org explains that “skin-to-skin caressing and touching” can release of the feel-good hormone oxytocin.
- Your dream changes: BlackDoctor.org reports that “women who aren’t having sex regularly will find that their body will remind them what they’re missing in their sleep.” This includes regular sex and also masturbation.
- The heart changes: Since sex is a form of exercise, it is obviously beneficial — both mentally and physically — to engage in routine sexual intercourse with your partner. It also strengthens the heart while decreasing your chances of getting a heart attack. BlackDoctor.org recommends that folks who have taken a break from having sex — whether by choice or not — should hit the gym regularly. Aerobic activity will not only improve your health, it will also reverse the feelings of not having sex and help regulate your mood.