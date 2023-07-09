Britney Spears’ fans mock Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debut

Despite the fact that uber-hyped NBA rookie Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama was not the one who allegedly backhanded singer Britney Spears in Las Vegas — the security guard supposedly did — her fans nevertheless took delight in the star player’s lackluster NBA debut.

Even the French-born Wemby, 19, admitted to the media afterward that he didn’t “know what I was doing” while participating in the NBA’s Summer League game. In his first game before a sellout crowd in Las Vegas, Wemby shot a putrid 2-13 from the field and finished with a negligible night of just 9 points and countless turnovers.

To be fair, the 7-foot-4 Wemby did have eight rebounds and five blocked shots. But his lanky frame was easily pushed around on the court and the physical play impacted his coordination, causing him to fall to the ground multiple times while also getting the ball stolen.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing on the court, but I’m trying to learn for the next games,” he told reporters in a post-game press conference, according to ESPN.

The Britney Brigade, also called the “Britney Army,” was even more irate when the Clark County District Attorney’s Office decided not to indict the security officer who “backhanded” Spears’ hand after she ran up on Wemby.

