Tasha K now beefing with Wack 100 over R. Kelly

Blogger Tasha K is letting everyone know that $4 million is hardly enough to keep her mouth clamped shut.

Despite losing the multimillion-dollar lawsuit to rapper Cardi B, Tasha has quickly moved on to targeting other famous personalities as of late, including Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and then Bey’s mother Tina Lawson. And now the blogger has the formidable rap manager Wack 100 on the menu.

Tasha feasted on Wack 100 during the latest episode of “Unwine With Tasha K” after Wack interviewed R. Kelly who blamed Tasha for allegedly being a police informant. The imprisoned singer says Tasha delivered to authorities invaluable information that led to his conviction.

The YouTuber retorted to Wack with venom, calling his wife out of her name and mocking their marriage and alleged divorce proceedings. She also disparaged his looks and claimed she would “cheat” on him if she was married to Wack 100.

“How did you go from marrying a b—- that ensured motherf—–s turned in they p—, got in before curfew, met all the terms and conditions of they motherf——g probation,” Tasha K retorted at Wack 100. “Married the b—-. Then you’ll turn around, and now you mad at the very thing that I’m doing on behalf of Black women. You married a Black woman in full support of what she’s doing to n—– out here.”

Tasha was hardly finished as she then got into Wack 100’s tax filings and told her audience that he is going through bankruptcy.

“These are tax returns because he went from being a truck driver, then all of a sudden he’s managing The Game and managing Ray J and managing Blueface,” Tasha railed on the show.

Wack 100 responded by posting a video where he mused about finding an office next to the one where Tasha allegedly records her blog show.

Tasha then fired back, accusing Wack 100 of menacingly harassing her and unwisely recording it.

“You’re leaving a digital footprint like everything that you posting right now in your page,” she said. “It’s a digital footprint that’s the stupidest s— that I’ve ever seen.”