Keke Palmer recently talked about coming to terms with her sexuality when she was a teen.

Palmer made an appearance on “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda,” and said she spent years repressing her sexuality and finally decided to explore her life.

“There was a moment in my life where I was like, ‘can I be myself?’ The moment where you overthink s—,” Palmer said. “That’s not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Palmer said she didn’t want to explore different experiences in relationships because she didn’t want her family to know she was open to dating both boys and girls.

“There is like an unsaid thing that can make you feel — and because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it,’ ” Palmer said. “Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

When Palmer was 17 years old, she acknowledged her sexuality and began to embrace it.

“I ultimately just feel like the acceptance of that part of myself was a part of my process of being able to have love in my life,” Palmer said.

Palmer says that her parents also accepted her sexuality when she opened up.

“Sexuality and stuff like that, that was not even — my parents never even cared about something like that or talked about that,” Palmer said. “And I know that by the time they saw how free of a spirit I was, and whoever I wanted to date, they were like, ‘Whoever cares.’ It was never anything that was in their mind.”