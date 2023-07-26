Shaq’s son Shareef blasts troll who blamed him for Bronny James’ medical scare

Shareef O’Neal was aghast that a troller could make heart jokes after Bronny James’ near death experience
Shareef O’Neal in the arms of his father, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal (Image source: Instagram – @shareefoneal)

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef normally doesn’t give trolls the time of day. However, after his close buddy Bronny James suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest on the court at USC on Monday, he was in a vulnerable mindset and was easily triggered by a “sick” joke.

Shareef O’Neal was horrified that James experienced the medical emergency and expressed it on social media after he learned on Tuesday along with the rest of the world.


O’Neal is particularly sensitive and empathetic of James’ condition because he, also the son of an NBA legend, required open heart surgery to repair a life-threatening right anomalous coronary artery in October 2018. 

After what O’Neal went through himself, he was not in the mood for heart jokes and quickly flamed the wayward man to charred bits. 


“Bronny started hanging with Shareef and now look,” the tweeter stated, according to TMZ. “@SSJreef stay yo ass away from him he’s destined for greatness not overseas 😆

O’Neal clapped back with venom in the now-deleted tweet: “That is very disrespectful of you to say. I’ve been around Bronny for a very long time before this happened … I’ll pray for you. You need help … sick that you would even say something like that 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️#dummy.”

