Fans go crazy over photo of Beyoncé’s rarely seen daughter, Rumi

Yet another of Beyoncé’s daughters steals the spotlight from her superstar mom

Madonna gave Beyoncé fans an unexpected treat when she posted photos from the Renaissance World Tour stop in New York on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The Like a Virgin icon, 64, who ruled the 1980s alongside Michael Jackson and Prince — much the same way Queen Bey has owned this era — is on the mend after a life-threatening medical scare recently. Well enough to venture to Bey’s concert, Madonna got a special shout-out from Bey during the show. Madonna returned the accolades by telling her 19 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Aug. 1 that her daughters were “enthralled” at Bey’s music extravaganza.


Madonna shows off photos from visiting Beyoncé and the Renaissance World Tour (Image source: Instagram – @madonna)

Once again, a child of Beyoncé stole the moment from the music maven as fans are eating up the photo of the rarely-seen daughter, Rumi, who is now 6 years old. She appeared with her mom Beyoncé and Madonna and her adopted children in what appears to be a dressing room.

Madonna also posted herself from their seats at the Renaissance concert.


But the attention was solely on the Bey’s youngest daughter, much the way it often is when Rumi’s big sister Blue dances with their famous mother onstage.

