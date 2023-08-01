Fans go crazy over photo of Beyoncé’s rarely seen daughter, Rumi

Madonna gave Beyoncé fans an unexpected treat when she posted photos from the Renaissance World Tour stop in New York on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

The Like a Virgin icon, 64, who ruled the 1980s alongside Michael Jackson and Prince — much the same way Queen Bey has owned this era — is on the mend after a life-threatening medical scare recently. Well enough to venture to Bey’s concert, Madonna got a special shout-out from Bey during the show. Madonna returned the accolades by telling her 19 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Aug. 1 that her daughters were “enthralled” at Bey’s music extravaganza.

Once again, a child of Beyoncé stole the moment from the music maven as fans are eating up the photo of the rarely-seen daughter, Rumi, who is now 6 years old. She appeared with her mom Beyoncé and Madonna and her adopted children in what appears to be a dressing room.

Madonna also posted herself from their seats at the Renaissance concert.

But the attention was solely on the Bey’s youngest daughter, much the way it often is when Rumi’s big sister Blue dances with their famous mother onstage.

Beyoncé’s rarely seen daughter, Rumi, looks all grown up in $1,200 Dior sneakers https://t.co/aaI0AtQLln pic.twitter.com/pObAkY2rkD — Page Six (@PageSix) August 1, 2023

I see Blue and Rumi giving main character energy! https://t.co/ikx6DByhCu — Black Barbie 💞💚 (@BCherries08) August 1, 2023

Madonna and her kids with Beyoncé yesterday And how Gorgeous is Rumi? 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/NnDkFuwlCy — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) August 1, 2023

Rumi is so big omg 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/CqklyeVVh0 — Almeda. stans black women 🤎 (@unapologhetto) August 1, 2023

i’m crying why rumi ate that pose up like that pic.twitter.com/uWxVsaAEvU — kk ⚢ (@CL1TYONCE) August 1, 2023

#Rumi is the new IT girl in the Carter family. She's got some bold fashion & style confidence. I see a mini-Solange in her!😀 pic.twitter.com/NqlJOmNLRp — #SussexSpartanMegHive🇬🇧PrinceWillam❤Pegging (@KajolMomento) August 1, 2023