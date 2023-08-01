Chrisean Rock and Blueface are back to attacking each other on social media, but this time Rock says there will be consequences for his behavior.

On July 30, Blueface tweeted that Rock was just a side piece, after a new episode of their show “Crazy In Love” aired.

“When that lie detector test episode drop you guys will understand y I demoted chrisean to side bih,” Rock said. “Yo main bih gotta keep it [100] even when it hurts the position I’m in my main gotta listen over a jail call if need be it’s a lot of assets involved I can’t depend on no li.”

Rock responded saying “What side b—-? If u had b—— n I had n—– I say it was a regular toxic situation …we fell out cuz I don’t want you controlling me. ‘You ain’t my b—- if I can’t control u.’ it was cool till u started saying only u can cheat.”

Rock continued to tweet, implying that her and Blueface’s relationship has always had problems.

You wanted to f— with other b——. I never was yours I just loved you for a season of my life and that’s all,” Rock said. “You wanted to do u, so I did me simple.

“You tweeting because you are blocked. No more coochie for u blue if it ain’t you p—- no more b—-. I don’t wan f— with u only wen I wan f— with u so f— u. Yo b—- a– called 5times from no caller ID. I’ma unblock yo b—- a– wen da baby gets here but for now enjoy pretending by all means I don’t give a f—.”