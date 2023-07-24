Chrisean Rock has had a stressful time while pregnant. There have been times when it looked like Rock was going to give up on the baby, and on a new episode of the show “Crazy In Love,” her family had to get involved.

In the episode, Rock and her family were planning to go to see if Blueface was the child’s father.

“We’re going to see if it’s his baby, because he wants to know so bad,” Rock said. “I know it’s his kid, I’m still killing it, though. That’s the funny thing about it.”

Rock’s sister came to the rescue, offering her advice and letting her know Blueface doesn’t have to be in the picture while she’s raising her baby.

“You don’t have to deal with [Blueface], you can still raise your baby,” Rock’s sister said. “You have to leave emotions out of it.”

“Your baby is your blessing,” Rock’s sister said. “I had to be sat down to be detached from a male that I was attached to. I thought, ‘Oh, this is the love of my life.’ ”

At the end of the conversation, Rock still didn’t seem convinced to keep the baby.

“That’s his baby, I don’t want his baby,” Rock said. “I don’t want to have anybody’s baby anymore. I’m over it.”