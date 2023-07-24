Fans are alarmed at the pugnacious Chrisean Rock’s descent into major meltdown mode on the latest episode of the controversial and contentious reality show, “Crazy in Love.”

The Zeus network show premiered the newest season of the popular series in earlier July showcasing the travails and foibles of Rock and her belligerent boyfriend Blueface. Their combustible relationship has apparently taken its toll on Rock who, on the latest episode, teetered over the edge and had a conniption on national TV.

Rock, who is very pregnant with the couple’s first child — which will be Blueface’s third — walked into a pool fully clothed and submerged herself for a long moment. She then fell into the arms of a loved one and screeched that she longer wants to be “famous.”

The second clip of the episode shows Rock wailing in the arms of loved ones while screeching about her mindset.

Despite getting the bag performing at venues around the country, her toxic relationship has superseded any of her (and his) individual accomplishments in the minds of music fans. Rock’s continued mental erosion is exacerbated by the fact that Blueface does not support her pregnancy. He also brusquely announced multiple times he doesn’t even want to be in a relationship with her.

The third clip shows a despondent Rock mulling over whether she should abort her baby — not because she doesn’t want to have the child, she just no longer wants to have Blueface’s child.