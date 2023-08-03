Why Carmen Simmons and the cast of ‘N’Style Atlanta Uncut’ remain grateful

The cast of “N’Style Atlanta Uncut” is grateful for the position they’re in. Showcasing their lifestyle in the spotlight in an unscripted digital show allows them the opportunity to take their platform to another level.

Members of the show, Carmen Simmons, who is also the show’s creator and executive producer; Skye Butterfli and Jett Blakk, spoke to rolling out about what inspires them.

What are you most grateful for?

Simmons: My team. I’m grateful for my team.

Butterfli: I am so grateful to just be alive. So many people aren’t here with us anymore, and I just thank God I’m here and surrounded by wonderful humans.

Blakk: I’m actually grateful for my friends here. I’m grateful for my family, especially my parents, because I still have both of my parents, and they’re able to help me raise my daughter. That’s the biggest thing that I am grateful for.

What should people expect from “N’Style Atlanta Uncut,” and how can they tune in?

Simmons: Just get ready for a lot of drama, [and] learning more about what the life is of a Black media correspondent here in ATL. We are on Fox Soul On Demand.

You can find us @nstyleatlantauncut on all social media platforms.