Yvette Nicole Brown is all about love. Plastered over her social media are her unfiltered thoughts on social issues and political topics in the name of loving equality for her fellow American citizens.

Throughout her career, she has only spoken positively publicly about her co-stars in the popular sitcom “Community,” especially Donald Glover. In December 2023, that love returned to Brown’s personal life as she announced her engagement to actor Anthony Davis.

At the 2024 BET Awards, Brown and Davis discussed BET+’s “The Family Business New Orleans” and their relationship.

What do you have going on right now?

Yvette Nicole Brown: I’m in the No. 1 film in America. I’m in Inside Out. This is the third week it’s No. 1. $1 billion worldwide. So I’m in that. We’re also both in “Family Business New Orleans.”

It’s coming out in the fall, and we’ll both have parts in that… This is my fiancé, Anthony.

Anthony Davis: How are you doing? I play Deputy Brown on “Family Business New Orleans.”

What is that dynamic like working with your fiancé?

YNB: It’s funny. We have, I think, one scene together out of all the scenes we do. It’s nice having him on set. We can hang out in each other’s trailers. I can check in and make sure his uniform is looking good before he goes out. We can share lunch together. It’s pretty cool.

AD: She makes sure everything is on point, but Tri Destined Films? Off the chain.

YNB: Yeah, they are off the chain. They produce the mess out of their shows.

Why do you need to give people their flowers?

YNB: Because what good does it do when they’ve gone on to glory? We’re here, right now. Let people know that you love them and that you like them.

AD: And extra flowers to Tri Destined.

YNB: Yes. They produced “Family Business New Orleans,” so flowers to them, as well.