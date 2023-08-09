Da Brat and Judy Dupart’s 1st photos of newborn, True Legend

The rapper and her wife unveil multiple photo carousels and video of their miracle
Photo by Terry Shropshire for rolling out

Hip-hop legend Da Brat and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart are sharing photos and videos of their newborn son since he came into the world and into their lives.

The “Funkafied” femcee and her entrepreneur-spouse gave their millions of Instagram fans an up-close- and-personal look of their bouncing baby boy with multiple postings of son True Legend on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The first is an exclusive family photo of Da Brat and Dupart with True that the couple that appeared in People magazine.


Another post features a video of True Legend right after he made his debut into the world and the infant is handed to Da Brat.


“This is insanity,” the 49-year-old exclaimed in the video. 

Dupart, 41, added, “He’s looking at you. He’s like, ‘What’s going on here?’”

Da Brat created an Instagram account for True right after his arrival in July, but had not posted any photos of him on the platform until today.

Da Brat expressed nirvana at their magical creation last month, saying: “We are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

Da Brat and Dupart went public with their relationship during the apex of the pandemic in 2020 and were married two years later.

In addition to True Legend, Dupart is also the mother of Deja, Jordan and Byron Jr.

