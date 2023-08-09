A 10-year-old boy from Illinois was found dead in a trash can on July 26, and the mother is now facing charges.

Police found Zion Staples’ body at a home after being in the trash for seven months, and his mother, Sushi Staples, is being charged with concealment of a death, failure to report the death of a child under 13, and obstruction of justice. The body was found in a garbage bin inside a garage.

A source contacted the Department of Children and Family Services in the last few months because Staples would say concerning things about her son. She said Staples told her on January 3 that Christmas would never be the same again. That led to police doing a welfare check and finding Zion’s body.

Police have not released details from the autopsy report but have said the death is suspicious.

According to a criminal complaint, Staples lied about Zion’s whereabouts, claiming she didn’t have a son and that his birth certificate was fraudulent.

Staples’ bond was set at $500K and her next court appearance is on August 15.