Vanessa Bryant designs new pair of Kobe-inspired Nikes for his birthday (photo)

Vanessa Bryant recently released the design of a new Kobe shoe with Nike, according to shoe reporter Nick DePaula.

The white shoes include Kobe’s Mamba logo near the toe, front tongue and sole of the model. The shoe was created to honor Kobe on his birthday, which is Aug. 23. This year would’ve marked Kobe’s 45th birthday.

The “Halo” Kobe 8 Protro. 🔥 Created by Vanessa Bryant to honor Kobe on his birthday. 🙏 (via @NickDePaula) pic.twitter.com/gneFut5L9k — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 10, 2023

Some fans wondered if Nike’s relationship with Kobe would continue after the two parties’ partnership expired in 2021, but this latest announcement confirms the two remain attached.

In a statement, Nike said the release “marks the continuation of a storied legacy … embodying the timeliness of an icon never forgotten,” according to the New York Post.

This is a news-filled weekend for some of the public ambassadors of Kobe’s estate. His former teammate, Pau Gasol, is being inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame on Aug. 12. Gasol was a six-time NBA All-Start, two-time NBA champion, four-time All-NBA member and the 2002 NBA Rookie of the Year. When the Los Angeles Lakers retired Gasol’s jersey this past season, the center thanked Vanessa and Kobe. An old interview clip of Kobe vouching for Gasol to get his jersey retired was also played at the ceremony.

Gasol was traded to the Lakers on Feb. 1, 2008, from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, the draft rights to Marc Gasol and first-round picks in 2008 and 2010. Gasol was an All-Star center and the first of his caliber a teammate for Kobe since Shaquille O’Neal. Kobe frequently credited the arrival of Gasol for his final two NBA championships.