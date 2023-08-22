Rihanna reportedly feels her family is now complete after giving birth to her second baby.

The 35-year-old singer and her partner ASAP Rocky — who already have 15-month-old son RZA, together — are believed to have welcomed their second baby into the world earlier this month, but it’s said they aren’t planning to have any more kids in the future.

An insider told People magazine: “Rihanna feels her family is now complete.”

And it turns out having a family has “always” been on her mind.

The source added: “It’s something she’s always wanted.”

According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to her second child on Aug. 3 in Los Angeles. The outlet added that the newborn’s name has yet to be revealed, but said it “starts with an ‘R’ — just like his big brother RZA.”

The “Umbrella” hitmaker had kept her pregnancy under wraps until her Super Bowl 2023 halftime show in February. The “Umbrella” singer kicked off the performance by cradling her budding belly in a red outfit, later confirming that she was expecting her second baby with Rocky.

She later told British Vogue about deciding to perform while pregnant: “What the heck [was)] I thinking?”

Rihanna and Rocky — born Rakim Athelaston Mayers — started dating in 2020 after having been linked professionally as early as 2013. Their first boy’s name is a tribute to producer and rapper RZA, 54, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, as well as being a nod to Rocky’s name.

Reflecting on her first months as a first time mother, Rihanna previously told British Vogue magazine: “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it — and there are photos of my life before — but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because … because it doesn’t matter.”