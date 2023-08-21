Rihanna welcomes 2nd child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has given birth to her second newborn in under 18 months, though the mass media is now learning that she welcomed her child earlier in August.

Multiple publications, including TMZ, report that the infant, which is a male, actually made his debut three weeks ago on Aug. 3, and that his first name begins with the letter “R.”

The arrival of the younger sibling comes after Rihanna and her longtime boyfriend Rocky had their first child, RZA Athelston, on May 13, 2022. The music power couple stated they named their first son in honor of RZA of the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Bad gal Ri Ri only recently showed off a topless photoshoot of her first pregnancy, which she flexed for her 153 million social media followers after RZA’s first birthday.

In the photo carousel, Rihanna vowed to later reveal a second similar photoshoot for her second child.