Diddy has announced a new album featuring Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and the Weeknd.

The 53-year-old rapper – whose real name is Sean Love Combs – revealed he will drop The Love Album: Off the Grid, his first solo full-length record in 13 years on Sept. 15.

To announce the album, Diddy released a star-studded teaser in Instagram featuring Justin Bieber, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Swae Lee, Jozzy, Mary J. Blige, Babyface, Yung Miami and DJ Khaled. Some of the artists are shown in the studio, leading to speculation they could appear on the album.

Diddy said in the video – which showed clips of him dancing with Kim Porter, the late mother of his children – “Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life, how stressful and treacherous this music business is. My heart has been broken. I still have that question of, like, ‘Will I ever love again?’”

He captioned the clip: “I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off The Grid Sept. 15, 2023 R B is alive! LOVE #OTG.”

The video also shows Diddy with his youngest daughter, 10-month-old Love Sean Combs, who he shares with Dana Tran, along with clips of him and Yung Miami from City Girls, who he’s been romantically linked to since June 2022.

The four-minute trailer shows the rapper navigating the pressures of fame and the notoriety of his entertainment and business empires.

Diddy can be seen on an isolated private island without his phone and exercising, as he deals with matters of the heart, mind and body.