Quodarrius Toney, DDS, popularly known as “Dr. Q,” recently opened his dental studio, Art of Aesthetics, in Brookhaven, Georgia. The cosmetic dentist is best known for transforming smiles for celebrities such as GloRilla, SleazyWorld Go, K Carbon, Jekalyn Carr, Desi Banks, and Gloss Up.

A graduate of Howard University, Dr. Q formed a dream team alongside fellow dentists Dr. Jess and Dr. Dave, who provide general, cosmetic, implant, and surgery-driven dentistry services.

Dr. Q discussed his grand opening and the new melanin-coated Art of Aesthetics Essential Toothbrush he released to the public.

What was the vision that you had for Art of Aesthetics Dental Studio?

The vision was to bring awareness to oral hygiene and to allow us to be in a space that resembles a certain level of dentistry. We talk about merging modern dentistry with culture. With us being doctors, being relatable to our patients, and changing the stigma of doctors or dentists, [it’s about] creating a safe, welcoming, warm environment for our patients. Just spreading the awareness of oral hygiene and creating some beautiful smiles while we do that.

What is different about the new toothbrushes you all provide compared to others?

The good thing about our toothbrushes is they are electric, affordable, and the shades of our skin tone. We have a chocolate, we have a nude, we have a mocha, and these are the colors that we wanted to resemble because they resemble our people. In addition to that, every time someone buys a toothbrush, one is given to somebody in an underserved community. We have our nonprofit called Art of Aesthetics Community, where each year, we usually do this big give back where we give back to our underserved community. We choose a foundation or something to bless someone because of how blessed we are.

What does oral hygiene consist of?

I think my biggest thing is people don’t floss. A lot of people only floss when they feel something stuck in their teeth. I think it’s important that we floss once a day, and in addition to brushing, a lot of people only brush once a day. It’s important that we brush twice a day for two minutes each time. Just those simple things allow our teeth or our bodies to combat anything that tries to decay our teeth, such as cavities and things of that nature. I think the most important thing is brushing twice a day, flossing once a day, and ensuring that we’re going to see a dentist every six months or in some cases, every three months. One thing with a toothbrush is they only last for three months, so you want to be able to switch them out properly.