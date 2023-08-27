In a move that has surprised pop culture, Keke Palmer reunited with the father of her son, Darius Jackson, for the celebration of her 30th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2023.

In a video posted to Jackson’s Instagram story, Palmer and Jackson joked over drinks about why he talks trash about Virgos, which is her astrological sign.

“My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo,” he said before looking at the actress.

“My partner in crime’s a Virgo.”

The two seemed to enjoy each other’s company as Palmer expressed gratitude that Jackson, 29, took her out on her birthday “as always.”

“I just thank you for making it special for my birthday. That’s so sweet,” she gushed.

Keke Palmer spends her 30th birthday with ex boyfriend Darius Jackson. pic.twitter.com/CJ79aVNJ4r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2023

In the clip, Palmer joked with Jackson about why he talks trash about Virgos, which is her astrological sign.

“My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo,” he said before looking at the actress.

Jackson paused as he searched for the words to describe what role Palmer plays in his life: “My partner in crime’s a Virgo.”

This quick slice of bliss for the former couple comes just two months after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for wearing a booty-revealing outfit and dancing up on Usher at his Las Vegas residency.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson barked on Twitter on July 5 alongside the video of Usher serenading Palmer to the classic cut “There Goes My Baby.”

After scores of Black women clapped back at Jackson for embarrassing Palmer, Jackson nevertheless doubled down on his stance.

In a move that was seen as Palmer getting some revenge for being put on blast, she quickly collaborated with Usher to star in his new “Boyfriend” music video, which went viral in August.

Palmer got the last word in as she uttered, “I am a mother after all,” at the end of the video.

She also flashed her butt cheeks again for her 13 million IG followers with her age stenciled on her derriere.