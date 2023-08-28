‘Love & Hip Hop’ stars arrested after brawl in Atlanta (video)

Three cast members from the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” and “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” franchises were arrested after getting into a brawl with security at a restaurant in Atlanta over the weekend.

Erica Mena, Abbie “Bambi” Richardson and Rodney “ZellSwag” Shaw were posted up at the Lucca Lounge in the ritzy Buckhead section of the city late on Friday, Aug. 25, when apparently Mena began to verbally tussle with security, who then ordered the three to leave.

According to the police report obtained by Fox 5 Atlanta, security repeatedly demanded the “unruly patrons” vacate the premises. Saucy Santana, a fourth “Love & Hip Hop” star who was on the scene, said Mena was being “belligerent” and was “probably too drunk,” which he says incited the confrontation and subsequent melee.

When police arrived on the scene at about 11:40 p.m., they physically moved the three outside where they were placed under arrest, along with a fourth person unaffiliated with “LHH “named Kareem Cadet.

All four were taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, according to People magazine. Officers also charged Mena and Shaw with simple battery, and Mena with simple battery against a police officer.

Saucy Santana later broke down the episode from his perspective and added that ZellSwag tried to de-escalate the situation and only engaged the “big” security guards because they were on top of Mena.

“He had got into it with the security or the authorities,” Santana says in his Instagram Stories. “He was with his homegirls. I was out with him and his friends … Erica was very belligerent. I don’t know, maybe she probably got too drunk, or whatever the case is. She was real wild last night.”

“She got into it with the security guards,” Santana continued. “It was like three or four big security on top of her. So, Zell was just being a man, and them [being] his girls, he was just trying to de-escalate the situation. The people ended up tussling with Zell, and that’s how he ended up going to jail. I got the f— out of dodge because I don’t play that! Zell knows I don’t play that.”

Santana concluded by panning to the balcony, where Zell was chilling out. “I went and got my n—- out of jail,” he said. “Zell ain’t allowed to have no mo’ friends. Period!”