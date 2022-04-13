‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’ star ‘unresponsive’ after serious car crash

Reality star Apple Watts remains hospitalized with severe and permanent injuries following a catastrophic car crash in Southern California, her sister informed fans.

The former “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” cast member was traveling from Los Angeles to Las Vegas when her Mercedes-Benz collided with a Ford pickup truck in the northbound lane of I-15 in Baker, California, about 250 miles east of L.A. Watts’ sedan flipped several times and burst into flames. She was pulled from the wreckage by a passenger in the Ford F250. Watts was life-flighted to the University Medical Center in Vegas.

According to Watts’ sister, Dominique Flournoy, she suffered a fractured skull, a broken spine and a shattered arm. Flourney added her sibling is still “unresponsive, but stable” since the accident on Wednesday, March 24. She is prepared to undergo more surgeries, one of which will be to close her right eye that has remained open.

Flourney informed the public that Watts, 36, is expected to have difficulty with normal “everyday functions such as walking and feeding herself due to injuries.” She also put out distress signals about the astronomical “medical and rehabilitation costs, as well as support for her children during her healing process.”

On April 11, 2022, Flourney posted this message on Watts’ Instagram page, stating that “My baby still unresponsive but stable.” She is petitioning the public to help offset the costs.

According to People magazine, Watts starred on the fifth and sixth seasons of “LHHH” on VH1, which chronicled her life as a stripper who ventures into the music business. She appeared in several videos, most prominently in the video for rap star Future’s single, “Wicked.”